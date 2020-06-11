All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 110 Desert Bloom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
110 Desert Bloom
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

110 Desert Bloom

110 Desert Bloom · (626) 757-0136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

110 Desert Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
internet access
tennis court
Fully Furnished & Turnkey Ready for move-in! Sage at Portola Springs Plan 2, Open and bright floor plan! 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, including main floor master suite, guest/mother-in-law bedroom and 3/4 bathroom with shower stall, kitchen & kitchen island open to dining and great room, granite countertops, fotile range hood; upstairs loft/tech space, full bathroom and two bedrooms. Newer laminate wood floor throughout main floor, while carpet stairs, hallway and two bedrooms, tile in bathrooms. Wood window shutters throughout house. SunPower solar installed. Professionally landscaped backyard, no street behind, no common walls. Quiet and safer cul-de-sac, easy access to trailhead, Walk distance to elementary school, recreation area and community facilities which includes 2 community pools, basketball court, recreation center, tennis courts, neighborhood parks, award-winning Irvine schools district. Tenant to pay for Electric, Gas, Water, Internet & Gardener. Owner also considers All-inclusive Month-to-Month or Minimum 1 month Lease, $5800/mo or $8800 (Summer, June - September); as well as Lease to Purchase option, MLS#CV20015797. Owner to provide Washer & Dryer after Lease signed. Application link: https://apply.link/3b4kFw1. C.A.R. PEAD-LR form required prior to showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Desert Bloom have any available units?
110 Desert Bloom has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Desert Bloom have?
Some of 110 Desert Bloom's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Desert Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
110 Desert Bloom isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Desert Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 110 Desert Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 110 Desert Bloom offer parking?
No, 110 Desert Bloom does not offer parking.
Does 110 Desert Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Desert Bloom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Desert Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 110 Desert Bloom has a pool.
Does 110 Desert Bloom have accessible units?
No, 110 Desert Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Desert Bloom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Desert Bloom has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Desert Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Desert Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 110 Desert Bloom?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity