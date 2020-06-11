110 Desert Bloom

Amenities

Fully Furnished & Turnkey Ready for move-in! Sage at Portola Springs Plan 2, Open and bright floor plan! 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, including main floor master suite, guest/mother-in-law bedroom and 3/4 bathroom with shower stall, kitchen & kitchen island open to dining and great room, granite countertops, fotile range hood; upstairs loft/tech space, full bathroom and two bedrooms. Newer laminate wood floor throughout main floor, while carpet stairs, hallway and two bedrooms, tile in bathrooms. Wood window shutters throughout house. SunPower solar installed. Professionally landscaped backyard, no street behind, no common walls. Quiet and safer cul-de-sac, easy access to trailhead, Walk distance to elementary school, recreation area and community facilities which includes 2 community pools, basketball court, recreation center, tennis courts, neighborhood parks, award-winning Irvine schools district. Tenant to pay for Electric, Gas, Water, Internet & Gardener. Owner also considers All-inclusive Month-to-Month or Minimum 1 month Lease, $5800/mo or $8800 (Summer, June - September); as well as Lease to Purchase option, MLS#CV20015797. Owner to provide Washer & Dryer after Lease signed. Application link: https://apply.link/3b4kFw1. C.A.R. PEAD-LR form required prior to showings.