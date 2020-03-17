11 Driftwood

Amenities
Adorable SINGLE STORY home no one above or below!! Vaulted ceilings LIGHT and BRIGHT with recessed lights in kitchen and fan/lighting in bedrooms. Bedrooms are roomy, main with 2 mirrored wardrobes doors and second with walk in closet. Two full bathrooms. Home freshly painted - wood & tile flooring with scrapped ceiling throughout. Spacious kitchen with room for table. 2 car attached garage. Good size back yard, perfect for serene & private living. STEPS TO LAKE and POOL ACROSS THE STREET. Woodbridge offers recreation amenities with over 22 pools, parks, tennis, 2 lagoons and a beach offering fishing boating and kayaking. WHAT A FABULOUS PLACE TO CALL HOME!! Move in September 10th