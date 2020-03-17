All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 11 Driftwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
11 Driftwood
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:06 PM

11 Driftwood

11 Driftwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11 Driftwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Adorable SINGLE STORY home no one above or below!! Vaulted ceilings LIGHT and BRIGHT with recessed lights in kitchen and fan/lighting in bedrooms. Bedrooms are roomy, main with 2 mirrored wardrobes doors and second with walk in closet. Two full bathrooms. Home freshly painted - wood & tile flooring with scrapped ceiling throughout. Spacious kitchen with room for table. 2 car attached garage. Good size back yard, perfect for serene & private living. STEPS TO LAKE and POOL ACROSS THE STREET. Woodbridge offers recreation amenities with over 22 pools, parks, tennis, 2 lagoons and a beach offering fishing boating and kayaking. WHAT A FABULOUS PLACE TO CALL HOME!! Move in September 10th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Driftwood have any available units?
11 Driftwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Driftwood have?
Some of 11 Driftwood's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Driftwood currently offering any rent specials?
11 Driftwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Driftwood pet-friendly?
No, 11 Driftwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Driftwood offer parking?
Yes, 11 Driftwood offers parking.
Does 11 Driftwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Driftwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Driftwood have a pool?
Yes, 11 Driftwood has a pool.
Does 11 Driftwood have accessible units?
No, 11 Driftwood does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Driftwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Driftwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Driftwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Driftwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology