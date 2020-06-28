All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

102 Timberwood

102 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Location

102 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful tri-level condo in the Northwood newer gated community of Collage. Private interior location within community. Unique and versatile floor plan. The Living Room open to Front Patio Deck and also features a lovely Fireplace with mantel. Kitchen with cozy Breakfast Bar, is open to the Family Room and has an arched doorway to the Dining Area. Dining Area overlooks Living Room. Upstairs features dual Master Suites with Walk-In Closets, and closet organizers. Built-in Computer Niche at Staircase is wired for a phone line and electrical power. Berber carpeting and neutral colors throughout home. Association Amenities include pool and spa. Direct access Two Car Garage with additional built in storage. Attend award winning Northwood High and Canyonview Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Timberwood have any available units?
102 Timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 102 Timberwood have?
Some of 102 Timberwood's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
102 Timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Timberwood pet-friendly?
No, 102 Timberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 102 Timberwood offer parking?
Yes, 102 Timberwood offers parking.
Does 102 Timberwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Timberwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Timberwood have a pool?
Yes, 102 Timberwood has a pool.
Does 102 Timberwood have accessible units?
No, 102 Timberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Timberwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Timberwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Timberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Timberwood does not have units with air conditioning.
