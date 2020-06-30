102 Sarabande

Amenities

Welcome to the peaceful Community of Woodbury! This area of Irvine has been developed alongside the 70 Acre Jeffrey Open Space with greenbelt walking trails, picnic areas and 16 parks! Not to mention the 7 pools, spas, and tennis courts which add to the desirability. Woodbury elementary school is located at the end of the block. This 2 level home has a fresh coat of paint and is move in ready. Enter the property through the private patio which can be accessed also from the kitchen sliding door, which is great for entertaining guests. Downstairs upgraded with build in entertainment and dry bar area with recessed lights. The kitchen features Cesar Stone counter tops with a mosaic tiled back splash and modern cabinets. Appliances are stainless steel. The dining area has a chandelier with large windows to look out. The tiled floor leads into the large family room with a fireplace, custom built-ins, ceiling fan and a separate bar area with a wine fridge and sink. The second floor bedrooms have new carpets and have plantation shutters on all the windows. The master bedroom with on suite bathroom has dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and toilet with adjacent walk in closet.