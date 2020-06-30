All apartments in Irvine
102 Sarabande
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:11 PM

102 Sarabande

102 Sarabande · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

102 Sarabande, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the peaceful Community of Woodbury! This area of Irvine has been developed alongside the 70 Acre Jeffrey Open Space with greenbelt walking trails, picnic areas and 16 parks! Not to mention the 7 pools, spas, and tennis courts which add to the desirability. Woodbury elementary school is located at the end of the block. This 2 level home has a fresh coat of paint and is move in ready. Enter the property through the private patio which can be accessed also from the kitchen sliding door, which is great for entertaining guests. Downstairs upgraded with build in entertainment and dry bar area with recessed lights. The kitchen features Cesar Stone counter tops with a mosaic tiled back splash and modern cabinets. Appliances are stainless steel. The dining area has a chandelier with large windows to look out. The tiled floor leads into the large family room with a fireplace, custom built-ins, ceiling fan and a separate bar area with a wine fridge and sink. The second floor bedrooms have new carpets and have plantation shutters on all the windows. The master bedroom with on suite bathroom has dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and toilet with adjacent walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Sarabande have any available units?
102 Sarabande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 102 Sarabande have?
Some of 102 Sarabande's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Sarabande currently offering any rent specials?
102 Sarabande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Sarabande pet-friendly?
No, 102 Sarabande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 102 Sarabande offer parking?
Yes, 102 Sarabande offers parking.
Does 102 Sarabande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Sarabande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Sarabande have a pool?
Yes, 102 Sarabande has a pool.
Does 102 Sarabande have accessible units?
No, 102 Sarabande does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Sarabande have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Sarabande does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Sarabande have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Sarabande does not have units with air conditioning.

