10 Idyllwild

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Prestigious Gorgeous Montecillo three Bedrooms with 3 FULL Baths townhome! Here is the wonderful opportunity to own a spacious condominium in the Northpark Square community of Irvine. It is the only townhome in Irvine with spacious Drive-way! The home has many upgrades and is located on a greenbelt with no other units across.. Upgrades include granite kitchen countertops with matching granite fireplace. A custom built-in entertainment center with surround-sound pre-wired. Diagonal 16' tile covers lower floor, also Crown Moldings, , High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Recessed Lighting, Storage Space, bathrooms & laundry room. Upstairs, you will find two bedrooms, one being a large master with in suite bath. The master bath includes dual sinks, a sit-down vanity along with a large walk-in closet. The second upper-level bedroom includes mirrored closet doors and an in-suite full bathroom. The second level also includes a laundry room with sink. Home also includes dual air-conditioning units.