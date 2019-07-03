Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Terrific tri-level family home in outstanding Irvine community of Northwoods. Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms! One bedrooms is downstairs, across from the main level bath and can easily be used as a home office. The lovely formal entry showcases beautiful wood flooring and double doors. Large formal living and dining rooms, ideal for gatherings, large or small. Newer neutral carpet and linoleum. Large kitchen with eat in area overlooks the generously sized family room on lower level. Wide staircase leads to 3 upstairs bedrooms. Plentiful cabinetry for storage throughout, including a built-in bookshelf. Master suite features backyard and greenbelt views and 2 large closets (one is a walk-in). En-suite master bath has abundant counter space, and a shower over a spacious tub. Low maintenance yard is fully fenced and backs to a lush greenbelt with walking path. Two car garage for plenty of storage. An immaculate home on a quiet street with friendly neighbors, this is a must-see! You'll want to make this your new home today!