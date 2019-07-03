All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10 Brena

10 Brena · No Longer Available
Location

10 Brena, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific tri-level family home in outstanding Irvine community of Northwoods. Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms! One bedrooms is downstairs, across from the main level bath and can easily be used as a home office. The lovely formal entry showcases beautiful wood flooring and double doors. Large formal living and dining rooms, ideal for gatherings, large or small. Newer neutral carpet and linoleum. Large kitchen with eat in area overlooks the generously sized family room on lower level. Wide staircase leads to 3 upstairs bedrooms. Plentiful cabinetry for storage throughout, including a built-in bookshelf. Master suite features backyard and greenbelt views and 2 large closets (one is a walk-in). En-suite master bath has abundant counter space, and a shower over a spacious tub. Low maintenance yard is fully fenced and backs to a lush greenbelt with walking path. Two car garage for plenty of storage. An immaculate home on a quiet street with friendly neighbors, this is a must-see! You'll want to make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Brena have any available units?
10 Brena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Brena have?
Some of 10 Brena's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Brena currently offering any rent specials?
10 Brena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Brena pet-friendly?
No, 10 Brena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Brena offer parking?
Yes, 10 Brena does offer parking.
Does 10 Brena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Brena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Brena have a pool?
No, 10 Brena does not have a pool.
Does 10 Brena have accessible units?
No, 10 Brena does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Brena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Brena has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Brena have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Brena does not have units with air conditioning.
