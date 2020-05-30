1 Lone Pine

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Light, Bright and Spacious Single Level in the Heart of Woodbridge!Location, Location, Location! End Unit with 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath,High Ceilings, Granite Counter tops, Window Treatments Ceiling Fans, Large Front Yard with Gate, Large Back Patio Perfect for Relaxing Evenings. This Home is close to Freeways and it is in within Walking Distance to Distinguished Schools, Shopping and Beautiful Woodbridge Lake! Enjoy the Wonderful Woodbridge Amenities of Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Parks and Many More! Bi-Monthly Gardner and Monthly Cleaning Service Included.

Offered Furnished or Unfurnished. Must See!