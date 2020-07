Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed elevator parking pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Ride your own wave of style, sophistication and scene at Elan Huntington Beach. Enjoy impressive new studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes with versatile floor plans, designer upgrades, modern appliance packages and hand-selected fixtures. Full sensory amenities include the club-style pool zone, onsite fitness studio, hi-tech business center, super convenient ground floor retail and so much more. Its time to reflect real style that makes the most of HB every day. Live at Elan and Live HB.