9757 Cornwall Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Welcome home to this cozy 4 bedroom town home in Huntington Beach! - Welcome home to this cozy 4 bedroom town home in Huntington Beach! Split level, with open floor plan dining, living and kitchen. Walk in pantry . Enclosed courtyard steps to your 1 covered carport that has extra storage too! Master bathroom has dual sinks. . One bedroom has beautiful built in cabinets and drawers. 4th bedroom was being used solely as a master bedroom walk in closet, but one set of cabinets can be moved out and back into the master bedroom to convert it back to a functional 4th bedroom. Or can leave as-is to be used as a large master bedroom walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer dryer included without warranty. Community pool hot tub, basketball court, clubhouse. Close to shops and restaurants. NO central AC. Cats and a small dog allowed.



Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com



(RLNE4671499)