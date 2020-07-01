9757 Cornwall Drive

Amenities
Welcome home to this cozy 4 bedroom town home in Huntington Beach! - Welcome home to this cozy 4 bedroom town home in Huntington Beach! Split level, with open floor plan dining, living and kitchen. Walk in pantry . Enclosed courtyard steps to your 1 covered carport that has extra storage too! Master bathroom has dual sinks. . One bedroom has beautiful built in cabinets and drawers. 4th bedroom was being used solely as a master bedroom walk in closet, but one set of cabinets can be moved out and back into the master bedroom to convert it back to a functional 4th bedroom. Or can leave as-is to be used as a large master bedroom walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer dryer included without warranty. Community pool hot tub, basketball court, clubhouse. Close to shops and restaurants. NO central AC. Cats and a small dog allowed.
Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com
(RLNE4671499)