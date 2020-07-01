All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
9757 Cornwall Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

9757 Cornwall Drive

9757 Cornwall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9757 Cornwall Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome home to this cozy 4 bedroom town home in Huntington Beach! - Welcome home to this cozy 4 bedroom town home in Huntington Beach! Split level, with open floor plan dining, living and kitchen. Walk in pantry . Enclosed courtyard steps to your 1 covered carport that has extra storage too! Master bathroom has dual sinks. . One bedroom has beautiful built in cabinets and drawers. 4th bedroom was being used solely as a master bedroom walk in closet, but one set of cabinets can be moved out and back into the master bedroom to convert it back to a functional 4th bedroom. Or can leave as-is to be used as a large master bedroom walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer dryer included without warranty. Community pool hot tub, basketball court, clubhouse. Close to shops and restaurants. NO central AC. Cats and a small dog allowed.

Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com

(RLNE4671499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9757 Cornwall Drive have any available units?
9757 Cornwall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9757 Cornwall Drive have?
Some of 9757 Cornwall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9757 Cornwall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9757 Cornwall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9757 Cornwall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9757 Cornwall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9757 Cornwall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9757 Cornwall Drive offers parking.
Does 9757 Cornwall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9757 Cornwall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9757 Cornwall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9757 Cornwall Drive has a pool.
Does 9757 Cornwall Drive have accessible units?
No, 9757 Cornwall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9757 Cornwall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9757 Cornwall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9757 Cornwall Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9757 Cornwall Drive has units with air conditioning.
