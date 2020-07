Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful corner lot in pristine, quiet Fountain Valley neighborhood now available for lease! The house comes equipped with a spacious remodeled kitchen, wood floors throughout and a plethora of storage space in garage and inside the house. Huge backyard with side entrance for boats, trailers or RV. Shed in backyard in electricity set up.