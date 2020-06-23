All apartments in Huntington Beach
9291 Westcliff Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

9291 Westcliff Drive

9291 Westcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9291 Westcliff Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in Sowers Tract with pool - Please contact the tenant for all showings 949-566-1206.

This 4 bedroom 2 bath fenced in corner home is located in the popular Sowers tract with air conditioning.

Large living room area with non-functioning fireplace. Newer kitchen with granite counter tops. New stainless steel appliances. Travertine tile kitchen and dining area.

Master bedroom is located on the first level.

Newer bathrooms with travertine tile flooring and granite counter tops.

Additional three bedrooms are located on second level with an additional hall closet.

Two car garage with washer dryer hook up in garage.

Large backyard with unheated pool, covered patio area, and additional side yard.

Tenant must provide additional liability insurance for pool during occupancy.

There is a $35 application fee per each individual over age of 18.

(RLNE5040441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9291 Westcliff Drive have any available units?
9291 Westcliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9291 Westcliff Drive have?
Some of 9291 Westcliff Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9291 Westcliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9291 Westcliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9291 Westcliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9291 Westcliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9291 Westcliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9291 Westcliff Drive offers parking.
Does 9291 Westcliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9291 Westcliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9291 Westcliff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9291 Westcliff Drive has a pool.
Does 9291 Westcliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 9291 Westcliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9291 Westcliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9291 Westcliff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9291 Westcliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9291 Westcliff Drive has units with air conditioning.

