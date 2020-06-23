9291 Westcliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in Sowers Tract with pool - Please contact the tenant for all showings 949-566-1206.



This 4 bedroom 2 bath fenced in corner home is located in the popular Sowers tract with air conditioning.



Large living room area with non-functioning fireplace. Newer kitchen with granite counter tops. New stainless steel appliances. Travertine tile kitchen and dining area.



Master bedroom is located on the first level.



Newer bathrooms with travertine tile flooring and granite counter tops.



Additional three bedrooms are located on second level with an additional hall closet.



Two car garage with washer dryer hook up in garage.



Large backyard with unheated pool, covered patio area, and additional side yard.



Tenant must provide additional liability insurance for pool during occupancy.



There is a $35 application fee per each individual over age of 18.



(RLNE5040441)