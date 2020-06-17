All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 9162 Veronica Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9162 Veronica Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

9162 Veronica Drive

9162 Veronica Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9162 Veronica Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Glen Mar Home for rent! This recently remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 1,495 sq feet of living space. This South Huntington Beach home is located 3.5 miles from the beach and a straight shot up Magnolia or Ellis ave to the freeway. Some of the updated features are new vinyl flooring in the bedrooms and living room. Fresh new paint and baseboards. Dual pane windows throughout the home. Brand New never been used stainless steel free standing 4 burner range and microwave. Stainless steel dishwasher and new ceiling fan to make life easier in the kitchen! Additional bonus room off of the kitchen that is perfect for a home office, kids playroom, art studio or just a nice place to relax and unwind. Nice sized master bedroom with walk in closet, recessed lighting and a dual pane slider with access to the backyard. The owner has recently put in a new drainage system in the backyard! Nicely landscaped front and backyards. Two car attached garage. Located in a good school district and within walking distance to the elementary and middle schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9162 Veronica Drive have any available units?
9162 Veronica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9162 Veronica Drive have?
Some of 9162 Veronica Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9162 Veronica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9162 Veronica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9162 Veronica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9162 Veronica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9162 Veronica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9162 Veronica Drive offers parking.
Does 9162 Veronica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9162 Veronica Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9162 Veronica Drive have a pool?
No, 9162 Veronica Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9162 Veronica Drive have accessible units?
No, 9162 Veronica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9162 Veronica Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9162 Veronica Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9162 Veronica Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9162 Veronica Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles