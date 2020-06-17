9162 Veronica Drive

Amenities

Fantastic Glen Mar Home for rent! This recently remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 1,495 sq feet of living space. This South Huntington Beach home is located 3.5 miles from the beach and a straight shot up Magnolia or Ellis ave to the freeway. Some of the updated features are new vinyl flooring in the bedrooms and living room. Fresh new paint and baseboards. Dual pane windows throughout the home. Brand New never been used stainless steel free standing 4 burner range and microwave. Stainless steel dishwasher and new ceiling fan to make life easier in the kitchen! Additional bonus room off of the kitchen that is perfect for a home office, kids playroom, art studio or just a nice place to relax and unwind. Nice sized master bedroom with walk in closet, recessed lighting and a dual pane slider with access to the backyard. The owner has recently put in a new drainage system in the backyard! Nicely landscaped front and backyards. Two car attached garage. Located in a good school district and within walking distance to the elementary and middle schools.