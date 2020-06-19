All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8762 Garfield Ave

8762 Garfield Avenue · (562) 362-5584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8762 Garfield Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8762 Garfield Ave · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful Home Located in Huntington Beach! - This home is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Huntington Beach.
There is fresh paint inside the home and new lush carpet. Remodeled bathrooms and dual pane windows. Extra large backyard and large patio to enjoy the summer breeze. All four bedrooms are located upstairs with great natural lighting. Nice spacious dining area features a lovely fireplace. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Appliances include the stove and dishwasher.

Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1969
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hookups
Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage and Driveway
Flooring: Capet and Tile
Yard: Front and back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
Complete the Online Application
Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5710883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8762 Garfield Ave have any available units?
8762 Garfield Ave has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8762 Garfield Ave have?
Some of 8762 Garfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8762 Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8762 Garfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8762 Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8762 Garfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8762 Garfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8762 Garfield Ave does offer parking.
Does 8762 Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8762 Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8762 Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 8762 Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8762 Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 8762 Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8762 Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8762 Garfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8762 Garfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8762 Garfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
