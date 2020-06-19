8762 Garfield Ave

Amenities

Beautiful Home Located in Huntington Beach! - This home is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Huntington Beach.

There is fresh paint inside the home and new lush carpet. Remodeled bathrooms and dual pane windows. Extra large backyard and large patio to enjoy the summer breeze. All four bedrooms are located upstairs with great natural lighting. Nice spacious dining area features a lovely fireplace. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Appliances include the stove and dishwasher.



Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;

No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum



Smoking: Non-smoking



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: House

Year Built: 1969

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hookups

Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage and Driveway

Flooring: Capet and Tile

Yard: Front and back

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

Complete the Online Application

Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

Pay the Application Fee

Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5710883)