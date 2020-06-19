8762 Garfield Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Home Located in Huntington Beach! - This home is located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Huntington Beach.
There is fresh paint inside the home and new lush carpet. Remodeled bathrooms and dual pane windows. Extra large backyard and large patio to enjoy the summer breeze. All four bedrooms are located upstairs with great natural lighting. Nice spacious dining area features a lovely fireplace. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Appliances include the stove and dishwasher.
Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1969
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hookups
Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage and Driveway
Flooring: Capet and Tile
Yard: Front and back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
Complete the Online Application
Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5710883)