Last updated October 13 2019

8646 Butte Circle

8646 Butte Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8646 Butte Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
guest parking
Age 55+ Community...Absolutely Stunning Beautifully Remodeled, Most Popular and Rarely Available 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story End Unit Laguna Model with 1,287 Square Feet in an Open Flowing Floorplan with Cathedral Ceilings, 3 Skylights, Wood Laminate Flooring in Dining Room & Kitchen, Brand New Carpet & Paint, Beautiful Slab Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Both Bathrooms, Brand New Stainless Appliances in Kitchen, Including Microwave and 5 Burner GAS Stove. This Unit Boasts a Huge Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Skylight, and Custom Mirrored Wall, Formal Dining Area with Built-In Wet Bar, Large Master with Walk-In Closet, Ensuite Bathroom with Skylight, Granite Vanity, Dual Sinks, Sit-Down Make-Up Station, and Tub/Shower Combo. There are 2 Spacious Secondary Bedrooms and Remodeled Guest Bath with Large Walk-In Shower with Sitting Bench & Granite Vanity. Sliding Glass Doors Open to the Extra Large Patio with Tile Paver Decking, Laundry Room, and Gate Access to Wrap-Around Lush Greenbelts and Walking Paths and Nearby Single Car Garage and Guest Parking. Excellent Interior Location in Highly Desired Over 55 Community - Resort-Style Living at it's Finest! 24 Hour Guard Gated Community with Multi-Million Dollar Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pools, Spas, Putting Green, Billiard Room, Library, Crafts Rooms, Huge Clubhouse with Kitchen, Dances, Classes, Trips and More! Close to Beach, Shopping, Restaurants, and More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8646 Butte Circle have any available units?
8646 Butte Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8646 Butte Circle have?
Some of 8646 Butte Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8646 Butte Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8646 Butte Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8646 Butte Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8646 Butte Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8646 Butte Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8646 Butte Circle offers parking.
Does 8646 Butte Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8646 Butte Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8646 Butte Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8646 Butte Circle has a pool.
Does 8646 Butte Circle have accessible units?
No, 8646 Butte Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8646 Butte Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8646 Butte Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8646 Butte Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8646 Butte Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
