8646 Butte Circle

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table putting green garage guest parking

Age 55+ Community...Absolutely Stunning Beautifully Remodeled, Most Popular and Rarely Available 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story End Unit Laguna Model with 1,287 Square Feet in an Open Flowing Floorplan with Cathedral Ceilings, 3 Skylights, Wood Laminate Flooring in Dining Room & Kitchen, Brand New Carpet & Paint, Beautiful Slab Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Both Bathrooms, Brand New Stainless Appliances in Kitchen, Including Microwave and 5 Burner GAS Stove. This Unit Boasts a Huge Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Skylight, and Custom Mirrored Wall, Formal Dining Area with Built-In Wet Bar, Large Master with Walk-In Closet, Ensuite Bathroom with Skylight, Granite Vanity, Dual Sinks, Sit-Down Make-Up Station, and Tub/Shower Combo. There are 2 Spacious Secondary Bedrooms and Remodeled Guest Bath with Large Walk-In Shower with Sitting Bench & Granite Vanity. Sliding Glass Doors Open to the Extra Large Patio with Tile Paver Decking, Laundry Room, and Gate Access to Wrap-Around Lush Greenbelts and Walking Paths and Nearby Single Car Garage and Guest Parking. Excellent Interior Location in Highly Desired Over 55 Community - Resort-Style Living at it's Finest! 24 Hour Guard Gated Community with Multi-Million Dollar Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pools, Spas, Putting Green, Billiard Room, Library, Crafts Rooms, Huge Clubhouse with Kitchen, Dances, Classes, Trips and More! Close to Beach, Shopping, Restaurants, and More!