Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

8232 Holland Drive

8232 Holland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8232 Holland Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Take a look at this charming 3 bedroom home. This spacious home features a spacious frontyard and backyard. As you enter into the home, you will notice the beautiful laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Cozy up next to the fireplace in the large living room. The open kitchen includes all appliances such as refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher! Washer and dryer are included and located inside the very spacious two car garage! There are two full bathrooms which include additional cabinet space. This house will not last long! PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: House Year Built: 1963 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Laminate & Tile Yard: Front and Back Yard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Two Car Garage Covered Patio In Backyard Shared Two Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8232 Holland Drive have any available units?
8232 Holland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8232 Holland Drive have?
Some of 8232 Holland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8232 Holland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8232 Holland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8232 Holland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8232 Holland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8232 Holland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8232 Holland Drive offers parking.
Does 8232 Holland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8232 Holland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8232 Holland Drive have a pool?
No, 8232 Holland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8232 Holland Drive have accessible units?
No, 8232 Holland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8232 Holland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8232 Holland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8232 Holland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8232 Holland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

