8232 Holland Drive.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/19beb1e06a ---- Take a look at this charming 3 bedroom home. This spacious home features a spacious frontyard and backyard. As you enter into the home, you will notice the beautiful laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout. Cozy up next to the fireplace in the large living room. The open kitchen includes all appliances such as refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher! Washer and dryer are included and located inside the very spacious two car garage! There are two full bathrooms which include additional cabinet space. This house will not last long! PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: House Year Built: 1963 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Laminate & Tile Yard: Front and Back Yard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Two Car Garage Covered Patio In Backyard Shared Two Car Garage