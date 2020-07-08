All apartments in Huntington Beach
8212 Mainsail Drive

Location

8212 Mainsail Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
sauna
tennis court
This beautiful highly upgraded two bedrooms, two baths condo has one of the best views within the Seabridge community. The spacious living room is airy with high vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a stunning travertine fireplace. Open bright kitchen with granite counter tops, travertine flooring, newer stainless steel stove and newer stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. The bedrooms have newer carpet and plenty of closet space. Master bath has new tile floors. Second bathroom is newly remodeled. Lushes trees surround the balcony giving privacy yet breathtaking views of a gorgeous waterfall and a lovely lake. Association includes multiple Pools, Spas, Tennis courts, open air park for pets, children, picnics & Families, Sauna, and Clubhouse. This Beautiful community is gated w/ 24hour security gate and very private with Plenty of Guest Parking. One of few communities with land, grass, trees, waterfalls and complete serenity!!. All this and just under a mile to beach, pier, shops and dining on Main Street. Excellent top rated schools, close to grocery stores, famous restaurants, shopping, what a great location for this wonderful beach close community! Where the Surf Meets the Turf, Stunning Seabridge located in Surf City Huntington Beach!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 Mainsail Drive have any available units?
8212 Mainsail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8212 Mainsail Drive have?
Some of 8212 Mainsail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8212 Mainsail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8212 Mainsail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 Mainsail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8212 Mainsail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8212 Mainsail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8212 Mainsail Drive offers parking.
Does 8212 Mainsail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8212 Mainsail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 Mainsail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8212 Mainsail Drive has a pool.
Does 8212 Mainsail Drive have accessible units?
No, 8212 Mainsail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 Mainsail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8212 Mainsail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8212 Mainsail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8212 Mainsail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

