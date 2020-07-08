8212 Mainsail Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool guest parking sauna tennis court

This beautiful highly upgraded two bedrooms, two baths condo has one of the best views within the Seabridge community. The spacious living room is airy with high vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a stunning travertine fireplace. Open bright kitchen with granite counter tops, travertine flooring, newer stainless steel stove and newer stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. The bedrooms have newer carpet and plenty of closet space. Master bath has new tile floors. Second bathroom is newly remodeled. Lushes trees surround the balcony giving privacy yet breathtaking views of a gorgeous waterfall and a lovely lake. Association includes multiple Pools, Spas, Tennis courts, open air park for pets, children, picnics & Families, Sauna, and Clubhouse. This Beautiful community is gated w/ 24hour security gate and very private with Plenty of Guest Parking. One of few communities with land, grass, trees, waterfalls and complete serenity!!. All this and just under a mile to beach, pier, shops and dining on Main Street. Excellent top rated schools, close to grocery stores, famous restaurants, shopping, what a great location for this wonderful beach close community! Where the Surf Meets the Turf, Stunning Seabridge located in Surf City Huntington Beach!!