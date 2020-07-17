All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

8212 Indianapolis Avenue

8212 Indianapolis Avenue · (714) 319-3477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8212 Indianapolis Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located about 2 miles from the beach, this corner lot home is great for entertaining. Enter the front door with beautiful leaded glass for a great first impression to a light open floor plan. The living room boasts laminate flooring with wide custom base moldings, recessed lighting, a fireplace and a wall of 3 dual pane windows for lots of light. The dining room leads to a large enclosed patio room and a breakfast bar with pendant lights to the kitchen. The kitchen has a new gas range, microwave, and a Viking dishwasher. The master bedroom leads to a 3/4 bathroom with outside access for washing off the sand after a day at the beach. A 2nd bedroom has a wood plank accent wall, and the 3rd bedroom has the option of being a home office with a recessed desk area or the landlord will install closet doors for bedroom storage. The garage with washer/dryer hookups is accessed through an alley to a driveway and enters directly into the kitchen. The large back yard is enclosed with a white vinyl fence. Located next to Peterson School near shopping, restaurants, and all downtown Huntington Beach has to offer. Welcome home. Call Miriam Horn to schedule a showing at 714-319-3477.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 Indianapolis Avenue have any available units?
8212 Indianapolis Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8212 Indianapolis Avenue have?
Some of 8212 Indianapolis Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8212 Indianapolis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8212 Indianapolis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 Indianapolis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8212 Indianapolis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8212 Indianapolis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8212 Indianapolis Avenue offers parking.
Does 8212 Indianapolis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8212 Indianapolis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 Indianapolis Avenue have a pool?
No, 8212 Indianapolis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8212 Indianapolis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8212 Indianapolis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 Indianapolis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8212 Indianapolis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8212 Indianapolis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8212 Indianapolis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
