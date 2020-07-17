8212 Indianapolis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Located about 2 miles from the beach, this corner lot home is great for entertaining. Enter the front door with beautiful leaded glass for a great first impression to a light open floor plan. The living room boasts laminate flooring with wide custom base moldings, recessed lighting, a fireplace and a wall of 3 dual pane windows for lots of light. The dining room leads to a large enclosed patio room and a breakfast bar with pendant lights to the kitchen. The kitchen has a new gas range, microwave, and a Viking dishwasher. The master bedroom leads to a 3/4 bathroom with outside access for washing off the sand after a day at the beach. A 2nd bedroom has a wood plank accent wall, and the 3rd bedroom has the option of being a home office with a recessed desk area or the landlord will install closet doors for bedroom storage. The garage with washer/dryer hookups is accessed through an alley to a driveway and enters directly into the kitchen. The large back yard is enclosed with a white vinyl fence. Located next to Peterson School near shopping, restaurants, and all downtown Huntington Beach has to offer. Welcome home. Call Miriam Horn to schedule a showing at 714-319-3477.