Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:17 PM

8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE

8162 Lindenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8162 Lindenwood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
HIDDEN SECRET LOCATED IN DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD - Just cam available Cherrywood Townhome with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths has just been freshly painted.Large casual dining area adjacent to kitchen. Master bedroom private Bathroom with small walk in closet. 1 bedroom has its own private balcony with private full bath Washer dryer hookups located , upstairs laundry area for convenience. Large open living room with fireplace leading to a private patio area access to 2 Car Garage . Community nice and clean with lots of small trees and greenbelt enjoy the Cherrywood Village private pool, spa and clubhouse. Conveniently located to shopping, schools, restaurants minutes to PCH. HB School districts Great neighborhood must see to appreciate . 2625.00 and 2600 security deposits. Viewing by Appt only please use website to request viewing www.lionproperties.com

(RLNE5047138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
