8162 LINDENWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

HIDDEN SECRET LOCATED IN DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD - Just cam available Cherrywood Townhome with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths has just been freshly painted.Large casual dining area adjacent to kitchen. Master bedroom private Bathroom with small walk in closet. 1 bedroom has its own private balcony with private full bath Washer dryer hookups located , upstairs laundry area for convenience. Large open living room with fireplace leading to a private patio area access to 2 Car Garage . Community nice and clean with lots of small trees and greenbelt enjoy the Cherrywood Village private pool, spa and clubhouse. Conveniently located to shopping, schools, restaurants minutes to PCH. HB School districts Great neighborhood must see to appreciate . 2625.00 and 2600 security deposits. Viewing by Appt only please use website to request viewing www.lionproperties.com



(RLNE5047138)