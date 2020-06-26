7712 Brookwood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage sauna

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condominium in Great Huntington Beach Location - Beautiful one story 2-bedroom, 1.75-bathroom townhome in a Huntington Creek Private Community of Huntington Beach is available for lease. Nice streams throughout the complex. Large dining area with convenient built-in bookshelves opens to the kitchen and living room with a fireplace and lets out to a sunny patio with plants. The kitchen is equipped with a microwave, stove, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher and ceramic tiles on the countertops. Step outside and relax on your private patio which leads to your spacious 2-car garage with W/D hookups. The community amenities have a park-like setting and include serene walkways, pool, clubhouse, sauna, relaxing streams & greenbelts. The home is conveniently located near restaurants, shops, malls, freeways, downtown HB, and less than 3 miles from the beach.



(RLNE5450003)