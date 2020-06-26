All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

7712 Brookwood Drive

7712 Brookwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7712 Brookwood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condominium in Great Huntington Beach Location - Beautiful one story 2-bedroom, 1.75-bathroom townhome in a Huntington Creek Private Community of Huntington Beach is available for lease. Nice streams throughout the complex. Large dining area with convenient built-in bookshelves opens to the kitchen and living room with a fireplace and lets out to a sunny patio with plants. The kitchen is equipped with a microwave, stove, self-cleaning oven, dishwasher and ceramic tiles on the countertops. Step outside and relax on your private patio which leads to your spacious 2-car garage with W/D hookups. The community amenities have a park-like setting and include serene walkways, pool, clubhouse, sauna, relaxing streams & greenbelts. The home is conveniently located near restaurants, shops, malls, freeways, downtown HB, and less than 3 miles from the beach.

(RLNE5450003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Brookwood Drive have any available units?
7712 Brookwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7712 Brookwood Drive have?
Some of 7712 Brookwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7712 Brookwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Brookwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Brookwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7712 Brookwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7712 Brookwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Brookwood Drive offers parking.
Does 7712 Brookwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Brookwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Brookwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7712 Brookwood Drive has a pool.
Does 7712 Brookwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7712 Brookwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Brookwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7712 Brookwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7712 Brookwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7712 Brookwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

