Huntington Beach, CA
7641 Clay Avenue
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

7641 Clay Avenue

7641 Clay Avenue · No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
Garfield
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

7641 Clay Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Garfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
7641 Clay Avenue Available 04/27/20 Resort Style 3 Bedroom Home with Pool!! - Great 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Pool Home, like living in a resort! Beach close, detached single family home with a rock formation pool, spa & waterfall! Updated with fresh neutral tone paint inside, carpeting upstairs in all the bedrooms, tile downstairs, upgraded kitchen & baths. Detached 2 car garage with 2 driveway parking spaces as well. Open floor-plan features fireplace in the living room. Separate formal dining area too. Enjoy your weekends entertaining family & friends in this breathtaking backyard. Just a short bike ride to the beach and local shopping! Comes with all the appliances including refrigerator, and a clothes washer & dryer in the garage. Pool & landscape maintenance included as well as all appliances. Solar panels on roof will cover a major part of your electric bill!
Available for immediate move-in with approved credit!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5709111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7641 Clay Avenue have any available units?
7641 Clay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7641 Clay Avenue have?
Some of 7641 Clay Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7641 Clay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7641 Clay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7641 Clay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7641 Clay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7641 Clay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7641 Clay Avenue offers parking.
Does 7641 Clay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7641 Clay Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7641 Clay Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7641 Clay Avenue has a pool.
Does 7641 Clay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7641 Clay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7641 Clay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7641 Clay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7641 Clay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7641 Clay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

