Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

7641 Clay Avenue Available 04/27/20 Resort Style 3 Bedroom Home with Pool!! - Great 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Pool Home, like living in a resort! Beach close, detached single family home with a rock formation pool, spa & waterfall! Updated with fresh neutral tone paint inside, carpeting upstairs in all the bedrooms, tile downstairs, upgraded kitchen & baths. Detached 2 car garage with 2 driveway parking spaces as well. Open floor-plan features fireplace in the living room. Separate formal dining area too. Enjoy your weekends entertaining family & friends in this breathtaking backyard. Just a short bike ride to the beach and local shopping! Comes with all the appliances including refrigerator, and a clothes washer & dryer in the garage. Pool & landscape maintenance included as well as all appliances. Solar panels on roof will cover a major part of your electric bill!

Available for immediate move-in with approved credit!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5709111)