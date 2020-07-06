Amenities
7641 Clay Avenue Available 04/27/20 Resort Style 3 Bedroom Home with Pool!! - Great 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Pool Home, like living in a resort! Beach close, detached single family home with a rock formation pool, spa & waterfall! Updated with fresh neutral tone paint inside, carpeting upstairs in all the bedrooms, tile downstairs, upgraded kitchen & baths. Detached 2 car garage with 2 driveway parking spaces as well. Open floor-plan features fireplace in the living room. Separate formal dining area too. Enjoy your weekends entertaining family & friends in this breathtaking backyard. Just a short bike ride to the beach and local shopping! Comes with all the appliances including refrigerator, and a clothes washer & dryer in the garage. Pool & landscape maintenance included as well as all appliances. Solar panels on roof will cover a major part of your electric bill!
Available for immediate move-in with approved credit!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5709111)