711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303

711 Pch · No Longer Available
Location

711 Pch, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
bbq/grill
711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 Available 09/01/19 Beach Lovers Delight- Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Short or Long term rental Available 09/01/2019 - Beach lovers delight! Every day is a vacation at this 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished condo which is located on the sand in the ONLY beachfront condominium complex in Huntington Beach. Beautiful views of the pier and ocean - exit the private gates to the beach and Main Street! Let the sound of the ocean serenade you to sleep each night. Kitchen is open to the large living room which boasts bar top seating. Large bedroom with king size bed. Bathroom has large walk in tile shower. Separate dining room with plenty of seating. Guard gated community w/ private underground parking spot, additional open parking spaces. Community features pool with ocean/sand views, BBQs, community room that boasts full ocean view comes with a full kitchen, large screen TV and can be used by tenants for parties or meetings, gym and private fire pit / picnic area. walking distance to shopping, entertainment. This is a fully furnished short or long term rental. Owner pays all utilities, cable and internet.

****UNIT HAS TENANT IN PLACE UNTIL 08/31/2019 CALL TO SET A TIME TO VIEW UNIT SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, UNIT AVAILABLE 09/01/2019 STAYS MUST BE 30 DAYS OR MORE****

For additional information please contact: Tahnee at TahneeMerideth@Gmail.com or Text Tahnee for showing times 714-837-0308

Apply online at www.Olympiacorp.net there is a $35 application fee per adult over the age of 18.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4849936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 have any available units?
711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 have?
Some of 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 currently offering any rent specials?
711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 pet-friendly?
No, 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 offer parking?
Yes, 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 offers parking.
Does 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 have a pool?
Yes, 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 has a pool.
Does 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 have accessible units?
No, 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Pacific Coast Hwy #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
