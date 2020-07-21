711 11th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Farquar Park district of Downtown Huntington Beach. This is the home you have been waiting for! Located in a quiet location, yet walking distance to beach and pier, plus just a few door away from Farquar and Lake Parks. Large living and dining area with beamed vaulted ceiling, plus separate family room with fireplace and sliders to rear patio. Remodeled kitchen has rich wood cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. All bedrooms are spacious with cedar-lined closet space. Interior has hardwood flooring in many areas, plus new carpet, vaulted ceilings and nice architectural details. Inside laundry space with extra sink and cabinet space. Rear yard is great for entertaining with large patio, grass area and gazebo. Large 2 car garage too. Waking distance to Smith, Dwyer and Huntington Beach High School. This is one of the best neighborhoods in Huntington Beach...can't you feel the ocean breezes already?!