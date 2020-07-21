All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 711 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
711 11th Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

711 11th Street

711 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

711 11th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Farquar Park district of Downtown Huntington Beach. This is the home you have been waiting for! Located in a quiet location, yet walking distance to beach and pier, plus just a few door away from Farquar and Lake Parks. Large living and dining area with beamed vaulted ceiling, plus separate family room with fireplace and sliders to rear patio. Remodeled kitchen has rich wood cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. All bedrooms are spacious with cedar-lined closet space. Interior has hardwood flooring in many areas, plus new carpet, vaulted ceilings and nice architectural details. Inside laundry space with extra sink and cabinet space. Rear yard is great for entertaining with large patio, grass area and gazebo. Large 2 car garage too. Waking distance to Smith, Dwyer and Huntington Beach High School. This is one of the best neighborhoods in Huntington Beach...can't you feel the ocean breezes already?!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 11th Street have any available units?
711 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 711 11th Street have?
Some of 711 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
711 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 711 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 711 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 711 11th Street offers parking.
Does 711 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 11th Street have a pool?
No, 711 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 711 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 711 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 711 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Whiffle Tree Apartment Homes
6200 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntington Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles