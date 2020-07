Amenities

garage playground fireplace extra storage

3br 2ba home in Goldenwest Estates. Nice floor plan includes Living room with fireplace. Family room and dining room in the kitchen. Pass thru garage gives you great access to the large back yard. Neighborhood has a playground and access to Freeway, shopping and Goldenwest college. Shed in the backyard gives you that extra storage that everyone can use!