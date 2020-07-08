6931 Garden

Amenities

This wonderful large family home located in Seacliff is gorgeous. Located on a cul de sac, this 6 bed with a den or 7 bedroom home offers plenty of space and amenities. New paint inside and out, large gourmet kitchen with a center island, custom cabinetry, granite countertops opens up to the large family room with a fireplace. There are bamboo wood floors, recessed lighting, crown moldings, remodeled baths, large private courtyard and expansive private backyard with brick patio. There are French doors through out all opening to great entertaining areas and a 3 car garage with storage.