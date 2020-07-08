All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 AM

6931 Garden

6931 Garden Cir
Location

6931 Garden Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This wonderful large family home located in Seacliff is gorgeous. Located on a cul de sac, this 6 bed with a den or 7 bedroom home offers plenty of space and amenities. New paint inside and out, large gourmet kitchen with a center island, custom cabinetry, granite countertops opens up to the large family room with a fireplace. There are bamboo wood floors, recessed lighting, crown moldings, remodeled baths, large private courtyard and expansive private backyard with brick patio. There are French doors through out all opening to great entertaining areas and a 3 car garage with storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6931 Garden have any available units?
6931 Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6931 Garden have?
Some of 6931 Garden's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6931 Garden currently offering any rent specials?
6931 Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6931 Garden pet-friendly?
No, 6931 Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6931 Garden offer parking?
Yes, 6931 Garden offers parking.
Does 6931 Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6931 Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6931 Garden have a pool?
No, 6931 Garden does not have a pool.
Does 6931 Garden have accessible units?
No, 6931 Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 6931 Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6931 Garden has units with dishwashers.
Does 6931 Garden have units with air conditioning?
No, 6931 Garden does not have units with air conditioning.

