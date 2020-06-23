6862 Nyanza Dr

Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Huntington Beach! Call Today - 3 Bedroom Home Enjoys an Ideal Inside Tract Location. College View Elementary School and Park are within the Neighborhood; and it is approximately 3 miles to the Beach! Note the Mature Landscaping which includes Automatic, Timed Sprinkler Systems for Front and Rear Yards. The Interiors Boast Newer Dual Pane Windows, Hardwood Floors, Functional Floor Plan with Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Convenient Kitchen with Dual Ovens opening to the Separate Family Room with Fireplace, Inside Laundry Room, 1/2 Bath and Direct entry to the Garage. All Bedrooms are Upstairs; and the Good Sized Master Bedroom Features a Private Bathroom & 2 Closets. The Sunny, South Facing Backyard has a Covered Patio, Large Grassy Area, Several Fruit Trees and is Enclosed with Block Wall Fencing. Landlord will pay for Gardener, Renter pays Utilities.
No dogs
