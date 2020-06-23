All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6862 Nyanza Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6862 Nyanza Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6862 Nyanza Dr

6862 Nyanza Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6862 Nyanza Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Huntington Beach! Call Today - 3 Bedroom Home Enjoys an Ideal Inside Tract Location. College View Elementary School and Park are within the Neighborhood; and it is approximately 3 miles to the Beach! Note the Mature Landscaping which includes Automatic, Timed Sprinkler Systems for Front and Rear Yards. The Interiors Boast Newer Dual Pane Windows, Hardwood Floors, Functional Floor Plan with Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Convenient Kitchen with Dual Ovens opening to the Separate Family Room with Fireplace, Inside Laundry Room, 1/2 Bath and Direct entry to the Garage. All Bedrooms are Upstairs; and the Good Sized Master Bedroom Features a Private Bathroom & 2 Closets. The Sunny, South Facing Backyard has a Covered Patio, Large Grassy Area, Several Fruit Trees and is Enclosed with Block Wall Fencing. Landlord will pay for Gardener, Renter pays Utilities.

No dogs

Call today for more details and showing times

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4505959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6862 Nyanza Dr have any available units?
6862 Nyanza Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6862 Nyanza Dr have?
Some of 6862 Nyanza Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6862 Nyanza Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6862 Nyanza Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6862 Nyanza Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6862 Nyanza Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6862 Nyanza Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6862 Nyanza Dr does offer parking.
Does 6862 Nyanza Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6862 Nyanza Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6862 Nyanza Dr have a pool?
No, 6862 Nyanza Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6862 Nyanza Dr have accessible units?
No, 6862 Nyanza Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6862 Nyanza Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6862 Nyanza Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6862 Nyanza Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6862 Nyanza Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles