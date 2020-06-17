6861 Defiance Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Goldenwest Estates - Please complete the renter profile on our website (thebrandpm.com) to reserve your spot and receive the time of showing. Follow link here - https://www.thebrandpm.com/renter-profile



Rarely on the market, a true landmark Huntington Beach home, they don't build homes on wide streets like this for kids to play on anymore. Very Quiet neighborhood walking distance to College View Park & Elementary School. Conveniently located to Bella Terra Center, 405 FWY, and only 4 miles to Sunset Beach. Three car garage. Small quiet pets allowed.



(RLNE4143470)