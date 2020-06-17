All apartments in Huntington Beach
6861 Defiance Dr
6861 Defiance Dr

6861 Defiance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6861 Defiance Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Goldenwest Estates - Please complete the renter profile on our website (thebrandpm.com) to reserve your spot and receive the time of showing. Follow link here - https://www.thebrandpm.com/renter-profile

Rarely on the market, a true landmark Huntington Beach home, they don't build homes on wide streets like this for kids to play on anymore. Very Quiet neighborhood walking distance to College View Park & Elementary School. Conveniently located to Bella Terra Center, 405 FWY, and only 4 miles to Sunset Beach. Three car garage. Small quiet pets allowed.

(RLNE4143470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6861 Defiance Dr have any available units?
6861 Defiance Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 6861 Defiance Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6861 Defiance Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6861 Defiance Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6861 Defiance Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6861 Defiance Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6861 Defiance Dr offers parking.
Does 6861 Defiance Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6861 Defiance Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6861 Defiance Dr have a pool?
No, 6861 Defiance Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6861 Defiance Dr have accessible units?
No, 6861 Defiance Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6861 Defiance Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6861 Defiance Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6861 Defiance Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6861 Defiance Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

