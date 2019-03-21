All apartments in Huntington Beach
6671 Marilyn Drive
6671 Marilyn Drive

6671 Marilyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6671 Marilyn Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This completely remodeled 4 bedroom single-level Cal Classic home shows like a model! Outstanding location, fantastic curb
appeal, and high quality interior upgrades makes this the perfect dream home you've been looking for! A very unique, custom
wrought iron and metal front door invites you to step inside this contemporary home! You will love the wide open granite kitchen
w/island that features new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, pendant lights, and custom tile floors! The
living room has vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, and a romantic fireplace! Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled with
custom vanities & fixtures, new showers & bathtub w/elegant tile & insets! All windows are dual pane, including the French door
in the master bedroom! The exterior hard scape and landscape is impeccable, and offers a balmy tropical feel throughout! Best of
all, this home has no neighbors behind you...as quiet Irby Park and Field are directly behind your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6671 Marilyn Drive have any available units?
6671 Marilyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6671 Marilyn Drive have?
Some of 6671 Marilyn Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6671 Marilyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6671 Marilyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6671 Marilyn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6671 Marilyn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6671 Marilyn Drive offer parking?
No, 6671 Marilyn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6671 Marilyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6671 Marilyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6671 Marilyn Drive have a pool?
No, 6671 Marilyn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6671 Marilyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 6671 Marilyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6671 Marilyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6671 Marilyn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6671 Marilyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6671 Marilyn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

