6671 Marilyn Drive

This completely remodeled 4 bedroom single-level Cal Classic home shows like a model! Outstanding location, fantastic curb

appeal, and high quality interior upgrades makes this the perfect dream home you've been looking for! A very unique, custom

wrought iron and metal front door invites you to step inside this contemporary home! You will love the wide open granite kitchen

w/island that features new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, pendant lights, and custom tile floors! The

living room has vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, and a romantic fireplace! Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled with

custom vanities & fixtures, new showers & bathtub w/elegant tile & insets! All windows are dual pane, including the French door

in the master bedroom! The exterior hard scape and landscape is impeccable, and offers a balmy tropical feel throughout! Best of

all, this home has no neighbors behind you...as quiet Irby Park and Field are directly behind your home!