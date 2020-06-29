All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6471 Frampton Circle
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:55 PM

6471 Frampton Circle

6471 Frampton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6471 Frampton Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This gorgeous home is located in the prestigious gate guarded community of the Peninsula of Seacliff. The gated courtyard leads to a towering two story entry, spiral staircase and stone floors throughout the first floor. The stately library has a coffered ceiling with custom builtins, and marble fireplace.
The step down formal dining room is serviced by a butler pantry. The enormous kitchen has rich cherry cabinetry, granite counters,stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. The center island has a prep sink with storage on both sides. The adjacent family room has another fireplace surrounded by built ins. The casual dining area opens to the lushly landscaped back yard with a large patio area, grass area, and storage shed. The downstairs bedroom with en-suite bathroom has a wall of built ins. The second floor features an office loft adjacent to the huge private master suite with custom builtins, leading to the luxuious bath with dual vanities, his and her closets, soaking tub, and dual head shower. Secondary bedrooms have wood flooring, custom designed closets, and plantation shutters. The upstairs laundry includes the washer and dryer. The 3 car garage has storage cabinetry and direct access to a hallway with built in cabinetry and powder room. All of this on a cul de sac street, walking distance to Seacliff elementary, and a bike ride to the beach, the pier, and thriving downtown area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6471 Frampton Circle have any available units?
6471 Frampton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6471 Frampton Circle have?
Some of 6471 Frampton Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6471 Frampton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6471 Frampton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6471 Frampton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6471 Frampton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6471 Frampton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6471 Frampton Circle offers parking.
Does 6471 Frampton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6471 Frampton Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6471 Frampton Circle have a pool?
No, 6471 Frampton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6471 Frampton Circle have accessible units?
No, 6471 Frampton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6471 Frampton Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6471 Frampton Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6471 Frampton Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6471 Frampton Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
