6471 Frampton Circle

This gorgeous home is located in the prestigious gate guarded community of the Peninsula of Seacliff. The gated courtyard leads to a towering two story entry, spiral staircase and stone floors throughout the first floor. The stately library has a coffered ceiling with custom builtins, and marble fireplace.

The step down formal dining room is serviced by a butler pantry. The enormous kitchen has rich cherry cabinetry, granite counters,stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. The center island has a prep sink with storage on both sides. The adjacent family room has another fireplace surrounded by built ins. The casual dining area opens to the lushly landscaped back yard with a large patio area, grass area, and storage shed. The downstairs bedroom with en-suite bathroom has a wall of built ins. The second floor features an office loft adjacent to the huge private master suite with custom builtins, leading to the luxuious bath with dual vanities, his and her closets, soaking tub, and dual head shower. Secondary bedrooms have wood flooring, custom designed closets, and plantation shutters. The upstairs laundry includes the washer and dryer. The 3 car garage has storage cabinetry and direct access to a hallway with built in cabinetry and powder room. All of this on a cul de sac street, walking distance to Seacliff elementary, and a bike ride to the beach, the pier, and thriving downtown area.