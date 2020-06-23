6291 Gloria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing two story home close to Spring View Middle School with large yard. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features white cabinetry

in the kitchen. Living room has a cozy fire place and French doors to the spacious back yard. Kitchen counter area is open to a

formal dining room. New carpet. New paint. Newly refinished hardwood floors in the entry, the dining room and in one of the

bedrooms. Three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs. Laundry hook ups are in the attached 2 car garage with direct

access to the house. Great location, close to schools, park and shopping.