6291 Gloria Drive

Amenities
Amazing two story home close to Spring View Middle School with large yard. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features white cabinetry
in the kitchen. Living room has a cozy fire place and French doors to the spacious back yard. Kitchen counter area is open to a
formal dining room. New carpet. New paint. Newly refinished hardwood floors in the entry, the dining room and in one of the
bedrooms. Three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs. Laundry hook ups are in the attached 2 car garage with direct
access to the house. Great location, close to schools, park and shopping.