All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 6291 Gloria Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
6291 Gloria Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

6291 Gloria Drive

6291 Gloria Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6291 Gloria Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing two story home close to Spring View Middle School with large yard. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features white cabinetry
in the kitchen. Living room has a cozy fire place and French doors to the spacious back yard. Kitchen counter area is open to a
formal dining room. New carpet. New paint. Newly refinished hardwood floors in the entry, the dining room and in one of the
bedrooms. Three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs. Laundry hook ups are in the attached 2 car garage with direct
access to the house. Great location, close to schools, park and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6291 Gloria Drive have any available units?
6291 Gloria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6291 Gloria Drive have?
Some of 6291 Gloria Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6291 Gloria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6291 Gloria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6291 Gloria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6291 Gloria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6291 Gloria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6291 Gloria Drive offers parking.
Does 6291 Gloria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6291 Gloria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6291 Gloria Drive have a pool?
No, 6291 Gloria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6291 Gloria Drive have accessible units?
No, 6291 Gloria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6291 Gloria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6291 Gloria Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6291 Gloria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6291 Gloria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles