Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

6191 Fernwood Drive

6191 Fernwood Drive · (888) 236-1943
Location

6191 Fernwood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2320 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautifully Appointed Plan 500 Club Series within the Prestigious Seacliff on the Greens Gated Community, Steps to the Beach, Pacific City and Downtown Huntington Beach. Gorgeous end unit home boasts 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath, has an abundance of natural light, making this home light and bright throughout. Grand entry includes vaulted ceilings, beautiful flooring, new air conditioner and so much more. Open floor plan with steps leading down to the kitchen which has newer microwave, oven and tons of storage. Easy options for entertaining with sliding glass doors opening from both the kitchen and dining out to the relaxing patio area. Spacious living room with a balcony, private office or bedroom on the same level. The Master bedroom is oversized with room for a sitting area, walk-in closet and cozy fireplace. Master bathroom boasts separate tub and shower and dual vanities. Don’t miss your chance to live in the guard-gated community of Seacliff on the Greens with many amenities including multiple swimming pools, mature trees, beautiful greenbelts, just minutes to bike paths, the Elite Seacliff Country Club Golf & Tennis Club and steps to the Beach!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6191 Fernwood Drive have any available units?
6191 Fernwood Drive has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6191 Fernwood Drive have?
Some of 6191 Fernwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6191 Fernwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6191 Fernwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6191 Fernwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6191 Fernwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6191 Fernwood Drive offer parking?
No, 6191 Fernwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6191 Fernwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6191 Fernwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6191 Fernwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6191 Fernwood Drive has a pool.
Does 6191 Fernwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6191 Fernwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6191 Fernwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6191 Fernwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6191 Fernwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6191 Fernwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
