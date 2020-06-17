6191 Fernwood Drive

Amenities

Beautifully Appointed Plan 500 Club Series within the Prestigious Seacliff on the Greens Gated Community, Steps to the Beach, Pacific City and Downtown Huntington Beach. Gorgeous end unit home boasts 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath, has an abundance of natural light, making this home light and bright throughout. Grand entry includes vaulted ceilings, beautiful flooring, new air conditioner and so much more. Open floor plan with steps leading down to the kitchen which has newer microwave, oven and tons of storage. Easy options for entertaining with sliding glass doors opening from both the kitchen and dining out to the relaxing patio area. Spacious living room with a balcony, private office or bedroom on the same level. The Master bedroom is oversized with room for a sitting area, walk-in closet and cozy fireplace. Master bathroom boasts separate tub and shower and dual vanities. Don’t miss your chance to live in the guard-gated community of Seacliff on the Greens with many amenities including multiple swimming pools, mature trees, beautiful greenbelts, just minutes to bike paths, the Elite Seacliff Country Club Golf & Tennis Club and steps to the Beach!!!