All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 614 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
614 9th Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:18 PM

614 9th Street

614 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

614 9th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
This stunning Downtown home boasts three stories with a spacious fourth story rooftop patio offering the perfect space to unwind and enjoy a beautiful sunset! Complete with four bedrooms (and two master suites), this home brings a new meaning to upscale beachside living. This Downtown location is absolutely premium, just moments away from nearby Lake Park, historic Main Street, fine dining & shopping at Pacific City, and most importantly, the beach! The curb appeal is phenomenal, showcasing an elegant stacked stone exterior, and the lower level showcases a cozy indoor-outdoor feel with french doors leading from the living room to the sun-drenched patio. The home features elegant hardwood floors throughout, and the updated kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, warm granite counters, a large center island, and gorgeous subway tile backsplash. The master bedroom suite offers its own peaceful deck, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, and a tranquil full bathroom. As you make your way to the third level entertainment room you're greeted by a wet bar and a full bathroom. Relax with a glass of wine as you feel the ocean breeze on your rooftop deck! Located next to some of the best schools around and just moments away from the beach, fine dining, and shopping, you'll never run out of things to do! This breathtaking home is ready to take you to new heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 9th Street have any available units?
614 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 614 9th Street have?
Some of 614 9th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
614 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 614 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 614 9th Street offer parking?
No, 614 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 614 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 9th Street have a pool?
No, 614 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 614 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 614 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 614 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles