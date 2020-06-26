All apartments in Huntington Beach
5722 Ocean Vista Drive

5722 Ocean Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5722 Ocean Vista Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This Beautiful Ocean Colony home is less than a block from the ocean and available for JUNE 4th MOVE IN. This home features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. 5th bedroom with private bath downstairs is currently set up for office. Private entertainer's backyard with beautiful pool, spa, lush landscaping and BBQ. Large grass area. Gourmet Island kitchen with center island and top of the line newer appliances. Cozy fireplaces in living room, family room and master bedroom with beautiful fireplace surrounds. Formal living room and dining room. Flooring includes beautiful upgraded travertine in kitchen and bathrooms and designer carpet in bedrooms. Large upstairs laundry room with ample storage cabinets. Large upstairs computer area at top of landing opens to deck. There is an office with it's own full bathroom downstairs plus a powder room for guests. Guard Gated Community. Three car garage with extra storage. Very close to Seacliff Country Club. Short walk to beautiful sandy beaches. Rent INCLUDES pool maintenance, gardener and HOA. Call Joanne at (714) 231-2016 with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 Ocean Vista Drive have any available units?
5722 Ocean Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5722 Ocean Vista Drive have?
Some of 5722 Ocean Vista Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 Ocean Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Ocean Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Ocean Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5722 Ocean Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5722 Ocean Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5722 Ocean Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 5722 Ocean Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 Ocean Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Ocean Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5722 Ocean Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 5722 Ocean Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 5722 Ocean Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Ocean Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5722 Ocean Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 Ocean Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5722 Ocean Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
