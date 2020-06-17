All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

5661 Clark Drive

5661 Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5661 Clark Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious home with two masters, inground pool and a top-of-the-line kitchen. Original one story home has second story addition that could be a bonus room or a second master. Features private bath, sky lights with shades and a balcony to enjoy the evening sunsets. Downstairs there are 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths. All lowere level rooms have solid mahogany doors. Spacious living room with fireplace and slider to the backyard. Amazing kitchen with granite counters hardwood cabinets stainless appliances including a chef oven and stove top along with water To fill pots. It’s a two car attached garage with the laundry hook ups in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5661 Clark Drive have any available units?
5661 Clark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5661 Clark Drive have?
Some of 5661 Clark Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5661 Clark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5661 Clark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5661 Clark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5661 Clark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5661 Clark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5661 Clark Drive offers parking.
Does 5661 Clark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5661 Clark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5661 Clark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5661 Clark Drive has a pool.
Does 5661 Clark Drive have accessible units?
No, 5661 Clark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5661 Clark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5661 Clark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5661 Clark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5661 Clark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

