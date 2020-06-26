All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

5341 Rosecrest Drive

5341 Rosecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5341 Rosecrest Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious home located 1.5 miles from beach is available for lease in the Summer Lane community. This 2,229-square foot, 2 story home features 4 ample bedrooms (1 downstairs), living-room, family room, formal dining room, kitchen, 3 bathrooms, office area at the top of the stairs, and a two-car garage. This house has new appliances and crown-moulding throughout. The house is bright, airy, with an upstairs laundry with washer and dryer hookups (refrigerator is not provided). This house is great for

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 Rosecrest Drive have any available units?
5341 Rosecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5341 Rosecrest Drive have?
Some of 5341 Rosecrest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 Rosecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5341 Rosecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 Rosecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5341 Rosecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5341 Rosecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5341 Rosecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 5341 Rosecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 Rosecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 Rosecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 5341 Rosecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5341 Rosecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5341 Rosecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 Rosecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5341 Rosecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5341 Rosecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5341 Rosecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
