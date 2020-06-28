All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

524 8th Street

524 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

524 8th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Downtown front "owners unit" 3 bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Single story, no stairs!! 2 car attached garage plus parking in front driveway! Walk to Pacific City for great shopping and fabulous restaurants or Downtown for Tuesday night fair. New Carpet, Private Patio, Skylight, Fireplace, Updated bath, Laundry Room on the premises and the list goes on.... Bring your surf board as you can walk across the street to the beach or ride all the way to Newport Beach on a bike path. Pet Friendly, please submit. Ready to move in NOW! Must have FICO score above 680.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 8th Street have any available units?
524 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 524 8th Street have?
Some of 524 8th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 524 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 524 8th Street offers parking.
Does 524 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 8th Street have a pool?
No, 524 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 524 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
