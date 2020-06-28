524 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Downtown front "owners unit" 3 bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Single story, no stairs!! 2 car attached garage plus parking in front driveway! Walk to Pacific City for great shopping and fabulous restaurants or Downtown for Tuesday night fair. New Carpet, Private Patio, Skylight, Fireplace, Updated bath, Laundry Room on the premises and the list goes on.... Bring your surf board as you can walk across the street to the beach or ride all the way to Newport Beach on a bike path. Pet Friendly, please submit. Ready to move in NOW! Must have FICO score above 680.