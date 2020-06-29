All apartments in Huntington Beach
5031 Dorado Drive

Location

5031 Dorado Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
Cabo Del Mar: Upper 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With Loft With Ceiling Fan, Skylight, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Tile Flooring, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Brick Fireplace, Balcony, Separate Dinning, Newley Painted, New Carpet, Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Pergo Flooring With Attached Balcony, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Laundry Hook-Up’s, 2 Subterranean Parking Spaces, Gated Community, Green Belts, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pool, Sauna, Racquetball Court, Close to Walking Trails, 1 Mile To The Beach, And More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5031 Dorado Drive have any available units?
5031 Dorado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5031 Dorado Drive have?
Some of 5031 Dorado Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5031 Dorado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5031 Dorado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5031 Dorado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5031 Dorado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5031 Dorado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5031 Dorado Drive offers parking.
Does 5031 Dorado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5031 Dorado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5031 Dorado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5031 Dorado Drive has a pool.
Does 5031 Dorado Drive have accessible units?
No, 5031 Dorado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5031 Dorado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5031 Dorado Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5031 Dorado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5031 Dorado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

