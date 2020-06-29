5031 Dorado Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool racquetball court sauna tennis court

Cabo Del Mar: Upper 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With Loft With Ceiling Fan, Skylight, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Tile Counter Tops, Tile Flooring, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Brick Fireplace, Balcony, Separate Dinning, Newley Painted, New Carpet, Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Pergo Flooring With Attached Balcony, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Laundry Hook-Up’s, 2 Subterranean Parking Spaces, Gated Community, Green Belts, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Pool, Sauna, Racquetball Court, Close to Walking Trails, 1 Mile To The Beach, And More.