502 Lake Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage extra storage bathtub

Quintessential 2 Story Beach Cottage has everything a Beach Lover would enjoy! Enjoy the Pacific Ocean Breeze while sitting on your front porch or bar-b-q ‘in on the private back patio with beautifully manicured landscaping! Relax in your own outdoor personal Jacuzzi 24/7! And yes there is an additional, substantially large grassy/greenbelt area for fun and frolicking with your family, friends and/or pets! A most desirable corner location, the sunshine joyously streams into and though the numerous duel pane windows that are well placed throughout this beautiful home that also boasts of a skylight, high ceilings and with crown molding throughout. The spacious 2 Car detached Garage w/Epoxy flooring provides extra storage for Surf Boards, Bikes and Beach Toys! The Kitchen is well equipped with all the appliances necessary for a chef and is finished off with overhead and under counter lighting for your convenience! The Spacious Master Bedroom and Bath includes a separate shower and enormous soaking bathtub and double sink vanity! Inside laundry and washer/dryer included. Tenant pays for electric, gas, water, trash, sewer, & cable/internet. 12 month lease! Gardener Included! Pet friendly!