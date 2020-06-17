All apartments in Huntington Beach
502 Lake Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:16 PM

502 Lake Street

502 Lake Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

502 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Quintessential 2 Story Beach Cottage has everything a Beach Lover would enjoy! Enjoy the Pacific Ocean Breeze while sitting on your front porch or bar-b-q ‘in on the private back patio with beautifully manicured landscaping! Relax in your own outdoor personal Jacuzzi 24/7! And yes there is an additional, substantially large grassy/greenbelt area for fun and frolicking with your family, friends and/or pets! A most desirable corner location, the sunshine joyously streams into and though the numerous duel pane windows that are well placed throughout this beautiful home that also boasts of a skylight, high ceilings and with crown molding throughout. The spacious 2 Car detached Garage w/Epoxy flooring provides extra storage for Surf Boards, Bikes and Beach Toys! The Kitchen is well equipped with all the appliances necessary for a chef and is finished off with overhead and under counter lighting for your convenience! The Spacious Master Bedroom and Bath includes a separate shower and enormous soaking bathtub and double sink vanity! Inside laundry and washer/dryer included. Tenant pays for electric, gas, water, trash, sewer, & cable/internet. 12 month lease! Gardener Included! Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Lake Street have any available units?
502 Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 502 Lake Street have?
Some of 502 Lake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
502 Lake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Lake Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Lake Street is pet friendly.
Does 502 Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 502 Lake Street offers parking.
Does 502 Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Lake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Lake Street have a pool?
No, 502 Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 502 Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 502 Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Lake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Lake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Lake Street does not have units with air conditioning.
