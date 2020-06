Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

REALLY NICE 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE. 2 MASTER SUITES EACH WITH THEIR OWN BATHROOM. LIGHT, OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. WELCOMING KITCHEN VIEWING TO THE PRIVATE PATIO WITH NICE BUILT IN DECK FOR RELAXING. LARGE DINING ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE THRU PATIO AND 1 PARKING SPACE, INSIDE LAUNDRY . CLOSE TO SHOPPING, BEACHES, AND TRANSPERTATION.GARAGE HAS BEEN FINISHED OFF NICELY. REGRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED.