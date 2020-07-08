3889 HUMBOLDT Drive

Amenities

Remarkable Huntington Harbor family home for lease, located on easy to find Humboldt Island in Huntington Harbor. This 2,400 square foot two story home has an inviting curb appeal and stately double door entry. Cathedral ceilings enhance the effect of the formal living room with floor-to-ceiling red brick fireplace and a formal dining room with long drop lighting. There is a large sunken family room w/newer laminate wood flooring, a guest bath, a large open kitchen w/ new gorgeous granite tops, newer appliances, a breakfast bar, and informal sunny dining area on the first level, that look out to tranquil setting of patio, pool, spa, & established trees. Up the sweeping staircase is a large landing with master suite on the left w/ wall to wall closet and en-suite 3/4 bath. A 3 bedroom suite on the other side of the landing has a separate entrance, full bath, and linen storage. A large 3-car garage has direct access to the home. A separate laundry room is conveniently located just off of the kitchen. Home has refrigerator. Gardening service, pool and spa care, and property management services are included n the rent. Assigned schools are Harbor View Elementary, Marine View Middle School, and Marina High School. Humboldt Island is a family friendly area of Huntington Harbor, with a small beach and water sports. Huntington Beach offers an endless variety of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation activities throughout the year. CHECK OUT OUR UNBRANDED VIRTUAL TOUR.