Huntington Beach, CA
3889 HUMBOLDT Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 1:17 AM

3889 HUMBOLDT Drive

3889 Humboldt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3889 Humboldt Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Remarkable Huntington Harbor family home for lease, located on easy to find Humboldt Island in Huntington Harbor. This 2,400 square foot two story home has an inviting curb appeal and stately double door entry. Cathedral ceilings enhance the effect of the formal living room with floor-to-ceiling red brick fireplace and a formal dining room with long drop lighting. There is a large sunken family room w/newer laminate wood flooring, a guest bath, a large open kitchen w/ new gorgeous granite tops, newer appliances, a breakfast bar, and informal sunny dining area on the first level, that look out to tranquil setting of patio, pool, spa, & established trees. Up the sweeping staircase is a large landing with master suite on the left w/ wall to wall closet and en-suite 3/4 bath. A 3 bedroom suite on the other side of the landing has a separate entrance, full bath, and linen storage. A large 3-car garage has direct access to the home. A separate laundry room is conveniently located just off of the kitchen. Home has refrigerator. Gardening service, pool and spa care, and property management services are included n the rent. Assigned schools are Harbor View Elementary, Marine View Middle School, and Marina High School. Humboldt Island is a family friendly area of Huntington Harbor, with a small beach and water sports. Huntington Beach offers an endless variety of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation activities throughout the year. CHECK OUT OUR UNBRANDED VIRTUAL TOUR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive have any available units?
3889 HUMBOLDT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive have?
Some of 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3889 HUMBOLDT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive offers parking.
Does 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive has a pool.
Does 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive have accessible units?
No, 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3889 HUMBOLDT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

