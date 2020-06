Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

180 LAGOON VIEW FROM THE MASTER BEDROOM! HIGH CEILINGS, WALL TO WALL DOUBLE CLOSETS. 2 OTHER SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS UPSTARIS AND 1/2 BATH DOWN. GRANITE COUNTERS IN THE KITCHEN AND A LARGE PANTRY, PLENTY OF STORAGE. COZY DEN/FAMILY ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN. LAGOON VIEW FROM THE KITCHEN, DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. LARGE BRICK PATIO ON THE WATER. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE IS CLOSE TO THE HOME. ENJOY THE ASSOCIATION AMENITIES: POOL, SPA AND TENNIS COURTS