2403 Florida Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Fantastic One Bedroom unit with Garage, close to the Beach! This spacious Apartment features high ceilings, a breakfast bar, and a private patio with view. This unit is a part of a four-plex with onsite laundry, shared with only 3 other units. There is plenty of Street parking available for guests. The Unit is minutes from Downtown Huntington Beach and around the corner from City Hall as well as Seacliff Shopping Center. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas and cable/internet. Owner covers Water, Trash and sewer payments. This is a No Pet unit, available for a November 11th Move In! Please give us a call and make this your next home!