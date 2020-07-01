21926 Beach Boulevard

Amenities

- Very close to San Francisco!

- Colma BART is fast 8 min drive.

- Bus direct to Colma BART right next to house

- Mission Bay/Dogpatch in SF is 18 min drive.

- 15 mins drive to SFO airport



This wonderful ground floor 2bed/1bath apartment sits right on the beach promenade of Pacifica and the Pacifica Pier. End each day with a breathtaking view of the Pacific sunset.



Many restaurants, cafes, shops and yoga are within walking distance.



The interior of the unit features hardwood floors and a bedroom with super comfy Queen bed in bedroom 1 and 2 Twin beds in Bedroom 2.



Living room features 46" HD LED TV with Direct TV included.



Kitchen is fully equipped with tile countertops and a gas stove/oven, microwave, coffeemaker, fridge, toaster and water kettle. Plenty of cookware and dinnerware included.



Washer and Dryer are included in shared laundry room



1 private parking space included.



Come feel what Beach Front living on the Pacific Ocean can do for your soul!