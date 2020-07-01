All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
21926 Beach Boulevard
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

21926 Beach Boulevard

21926 Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

21926 Beach Boulevard, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
yoga
- Very close to San Francisco!
- Colma BART is fast 8 min drive.
- Bus direct to Colma BART right next to house
- Mission Bay/Dogpatch in SF is 18 min drive.
- 15 mins drive to SFO airport

This wonderful ground floor 2bed/1bath apartment sits right on the beach promenade of Pacifica and the Pacifica Pier. End each day with a breathtaking view of the Pacific sunset.

Many restaurants, cafes, shops and yoga are within walking distance.

The interior of the unit features hardwood floors and a bedroom with super comfy Queen bed in bedroom 1 and 2 Twin beds in Bedroom 2.

Living room features 46&quot; HD LED TV with Direct TV included.

Kitchen is fully equipped with tile countertops and a gas stove/oven, microwave, coffeemaker, fridge, toaster and water kettle. Plenty of cookware and dinnerware included.

Washer and Dryer are included in shared laundry room

1 private parking space included.

Come feel what Beach Front living on the Pacific Ocean can do for your soul!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21926 Beach Boulevard have any available units?
21926 Beach Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21926 Beach Boulevard have?
Some of 21926 Beach Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21926 Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21926 Beach Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21926 Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21926 Beach Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 21926 Beach Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 21926 Beach Boulevard offers parking.
Does 21926 Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21926 Beach Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21926 Beach Boulevard have a pool?
No, 21926 Beach Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 21926 Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21926 Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21926 Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 21926 Beach Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21926 Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 21926 Beach Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
