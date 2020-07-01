All apartments in Huntington Beach
218 Utica Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

218 Utica Ave

218 East Utica Avenue
Location

218 East Utica Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious HB Home Close to Beach and Downtown - Property Id: 264362

Spacious downtown contemporary home with 2-car attached garage and roof top deck to enjoy the beautiful sunsets of Huntington Beach. Walk to the beach, downtown, shopping, restaurants and Pacific City! This 2500+ sf home has three large bedrooms (dual master suites) all with in-suite baths and jacuzzi tubs. Master suite includes dual sinks, private balcony and fireplace. There is also an office/den downstairs with a 3/4 bathroom. Kitchen has been recently updated with quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Home includes a 2nd floor laundry room with washer & dryer, air conditioning, crown moulding, upgraded carpet & hard surface flooring, and recessed lighting. Welcome to downtown living!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264362
Property Id 264362

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5714514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Utica Ave have any available units?
218 Utica Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 218 Utica Ave have?
Some of 218 Utica Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Utica Ave currently offering any rent specials?
218 Utica Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Utica Ave pet-friendly?
No, 218 Utica Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 218 Utica Ave offer parking?
Yes, 218 Utica Ave offers parking.
Does 218 Utica Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Utica Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Utica Ave have a pool?
No, 218 Utica Ave does not have a pool.
Does 218 Utica Ave have accessible units?
No, 218 Utica Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Utica Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Utica Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Utica Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 Utica Ave has units with air conditioning.

