218 Utica Ave

Spacious downtown contemporary home with 2-car attached garage and roof top deck to enjoy the beautiful sunsets of Huntington Beach. Walk to the beach, downtown, shopping, restaurants and Pacific City! This 2500+ sf home has three large bedrooms (dual master suites) all with in-suite baths and jacuzzi tubs. Master suite includes dual sinks, private balcony and fireplace. There is also an office/den downstairs with a 3/4 bathroom. Kitchen has been recently updated with quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Home includes a 2nd floor laundry room with washer & dryer, air conditioning, crown moulding, upgraded carpet & hard surface flooring, and recessed lighting. Welcome to downtown living!

No Pets Allowed



