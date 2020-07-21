All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
217 9th St.
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

217 9th St.

217 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

217 9th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled Beach Cottage in Huntington Beach! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HFEZAHnwyb1

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/YLdxMNmZW3Y

To schedule showings:
1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com
2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom beach cottage just 2 blocks from the sand! Fantastic classic house with modern feel! Walk through the lovely white picket fence and up onto the comfy porch and in to gorgeous wood flooring throughout the downstairs. Amazing kitchen features lots of upgrades like the exquisite gas cooktop with elegant range hood, granite counters, and new cabinetry. Cozy dining area opens up to the spacious courtyard that makes for great entertaining in the wonderful Huntington Beach weather.

One spacious bedroom downstairs with fully remodeled bathroom. Full floor master bedroom suite upstairs also with fully remodeled bathroom featuring beautiful fixtures, cabinetry, and flooring. Washer and dryer hook ups available on site. Detached 2 car garage with alley access. Exceptional location puts you within minutes of downtown Huntington Beach with lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment a short walk or bike ride away.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3500 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Pets welcome. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Deanne at 714-899-2200 x114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com/hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4987863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 9th St. have any available units?
217 9th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 217 9th St. have?
Some of 217 9th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 9th St. currently offering any rent specials?
217 9th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 9th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 9th St. is pet friendly.
Does 217 9th St. offer parking?
Yes, 217 9th St. offers parking.
Does 217 9th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 9th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 9th St. have a pool?
No, 217 9th St. does not have a pool.
Does 217 9th St. have accessible units?
No, 217 9th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 217 9th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 9th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 9th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 9th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
