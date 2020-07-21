217 9th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled Beach Cottage in Huntington Beach! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HFEZAHnwyb1



Take a look at this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/YLdxMNmZW3Y



To schedule showings:

1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com

2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.



Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom beach cottage just 2 blocks from the sand! Fantastic classic house with modern feel! Walk through the lovely white picket fence and up onto the comfy porch and in to gorgeous wood flooring throughout the downstairs. Amazing kitchen features lots of upgrades like the exquisite gas cooktop with elegant range hood, granite counters, and new cabinetry. Cozy dining area opens up to the spacious courtyard that makes for great entertaining in the wonderful Huntington Beach weather.



One spacious bedroom downstairs with fully remodeled bathroom. Full floor master bedroom suite upstairs also with fully remodeled bathroom featuring beautiful fixtures, cabinetry, and flooring. Washer and dryer hook ups available on site. Detached 2 car garage with alley access. Exceptional location puts you within minutes of downtown Huntington Beach with lots of shopping, dining, and entertainment a short walk or bike ride away.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3500 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Pets welcome. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Deanne at 714-899-2200 x114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com/hendy@rpmcoast.com



