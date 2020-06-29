All apartments in Huntington Beach
20822 Spindrift Lane

20822 Spindrift Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20822 Spindrift Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Home was taken down to the studs and rebuilt from the ground up, roof down. Skylights, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, all cabinets, tubs, showers, windows, doors, drywall, paint, wood floors, baseboards, plantation shutters, light fixtures, knobs, on and on! Outside has all new grass, sprinklers, planters, cement. Literally, everything here is brand new! Formal living room, dining room, family room. HUGE kitchen with cabinets, quartz counters, new stainless steel appliances; refrigerator with water and ice in the door. Gas stove, dishwasher, microwave. 1 bedroom and bath are downstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath rooms are upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20822 Spindrift Lane have any available units?
20822 Spindrift Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20822 Spindrift Lane have?
Some of 20822 Spindrift Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20822 Spindrift Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20822 Spindrift Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20822 Spindrift Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20822 Spindrift Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20822 Spindrift Lane offer parking?
No, 20822 Spindrift Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20822 Spindrift Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20822 Spindrift Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20822 Spindrift Lane have a pool?
No, 20822 Spindrift Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20822 Spindrift Lane have accessible units?
No, 20822 Spindrift Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20822 Spindrift Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20822 Spindrift Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20822 Spindrift Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20822 Spindrift Lane has units with air conditioning.
