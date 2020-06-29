20822 Spindrift Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Home was taken down to the studs and rebuilt from the ground up, roof down. Skylights, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, all cabinets, tubs, showers, windows, doors, drywall, paint, wood floors, baseboards, plantation shutters, light fixtures, knobs, on and on! Outside has all new grass, sprinklers, planters, cement. Literally, everything here is brand new! Formal living room, dining room, family room. HUGE kitchen with cabinets, quartz counters, new stainless steel appliances; refrigerator with water and ice in the door. Gas stove, dishwasher, microwave. 1 bedroom and bath are downstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath rooms are upstairs.