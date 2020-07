Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 BR 3 BA fully remodeled condo close to beach in quiet neighborhood - 3 BR 3 BA condo with many upgrades, 3 levels, 1 mile from beach, large 2 car attached garage + parking spaces, bonus room at garage level, patio, balconies at each level, master suites, new appliances, fireplace, plenty of storage, full w/d hookups, new gas range, freshly painted, new upgraded carpet in bedrooms, new flooring throughout.



(RLNE5670078)