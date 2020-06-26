208 16th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Surf City custom Mediterranean-style single family home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths & 2 Half Baths just steps to the beach! Amenities include a large den on the 2nd floor, a 3rd floor bonus room with amazing ocean views, gated front patio, beautiful kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, tile floors, 3 gorgeous stone fireplaces in the 1st floor family room, 2nd floor master bedroom and den. The living & dining rooms have crown molding. The spacious master suite offers a balcony with an ocean view!...plus new windows and door added! Enjoy the front patio with the stunning fire pit, kitchen with granite counters, beautiful Travertine flooring throughout the home and the ocean views from the front door, master bedroom and upper deck! Nicely located close to Downtown HB and the renowned Pacific City to enjoy fine dining and shopping pleasures!