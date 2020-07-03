All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

20701 Beach Blvd #70

20701 Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

20701 Beach Boulevard, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Brand new manufactured home in a 5 star park less than 2 blocks from the beach! 3 beds 2 baths - Brand New manufactured home in a 5 star community less then 2 blocks from the world famous Huntington Beach, CA!
Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home features the living room with fireplace. Open kitchen to dining room floor plan with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, built in island and stainless steel appliances. Central heating and A/C. The master bath features a dual sink vanity with oversized tub and separate shower. Spacious walk-in closet in the master. Laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. Wood laminate Flooring throughout and carpeting in the bedroom. Enjoy your 2 car garage. Patio in front of home with ceiling fan.
Outstanding school district.
We are Pet Friendly - 2 Small Pets Max - Breed Restrictions Apply.

(RLNE5322140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20701 Beach Blvd #70 have any available units?
20701 Beach Blvd #70 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20701 Beach Blvd #70 have?
Some of 20701 Beach Blvd #70's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20701 Beach Blvd #70 currently offering any rent specials?
20701 Beach Blvd #70 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20701 Beach Blvd #70 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20701 Beach Blvd #70 is pet friendly.
Does 20701 Beach Blvd #70 offer parking?
Yes, 20701 Beach Blvd #70 offers parking.
Does 20701 Beach Blvd #70 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20701 Beach Blvd #70 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20701 Beach Blvd #70 have a pool?
Yes, 20701 Beach Blvd #70 has a pool.
Does 20701 Beach Blvd #70 have accessible units?
No, 20701 Beach Blvd #70 does not have accessible units.
Does 20701 Beach Blvd #70 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20701 Beach Blvd #70 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20701 Beach Blvd #70 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20701 Beach Blvd #70 has units with air conditioning.

