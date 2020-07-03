20701 Beach Blvd #70

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Brand new manufactured home in a 5 star park less than 2 blocks from the beach! 3 beds 2 baths - Brand New manufactured home in a 5 star community less then 2 blocks from the world famous Huntington Beach, CA!

Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home features the living room with fireplace. Open kitchen to dining room floor plan with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, built in island and stainless steel appliances. Central heating and A/C. The master bath features a dual sink vanity with oversized tub and separate shower. Spacious walk-in closet in the master. Laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. Wood laminate Flooring throughout and carpeting in the bedroom. Enjoy your 2 car garage. Patio in front of home with ceiling fan.

Outstanding school district.

We are Pet Friendly - 2 Small Pets Max - Breed Restrictions Apply.



(RLNE5322140)