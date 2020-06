Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath house plus room for a great home office or den. Located less than a mile from the surf and sands of Huntington Beach! Large living room features cozy fireplace with built in adjustable lighting and opens up to the beautiful back yard through the large sliding glass door.



Wonderful kitchen with attached dining area features updated wood cabinets offers plenty of counter space and storage along with the extra side buffet cabinets. Amazing Viking 5 burner stove with cast iron grates and large oven for cooking delicious meals at home. Large attached dining area with beautiful mirrored wall offers plenty of space and opens up to the lovely back yard to allow for easy BBQ's and backyard dining.



Master bedroom suite features large double mirrored closets that lead to the attached bath and prep area with separate vanity and bath areas. The other two spacious bedrooms are located on the other side of the home with the office or den right in the middle for easy and convenient use. This room could also be easily converted back to a bedroom if necessary. The shared hallway bath is quite large and features a massive double vanity along with updated cabinets and hardware to match the rest of the home.



Attached 2 car garage with plenty of shelving and storage available. Separate laundry room with offers plenty of space and storage. Beautifully landscaped backyard with patio area for both sliding glass doors accessing the backyard from the home. Located in a peaceful Huntington Beach neighborhood just off of Magnolia and Indianapolis. Just a few minutes from the beaches at Newport, Huntington, and Bolsa Chica and within biking distance of the shore.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3300 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day using our 3D Virtual Tour option through the link in the description. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



No Pets Allowed



