Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:39 PM

20392 Mooncrest Circle

20392 Mooncrest Circle · (714) 230-0078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20392 Mooncrest Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1941 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great Single level home with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths on a cul-de-sac. Short drive to the beach. Home boasts double door entry, vaulted ceilings, Santillo flooring, updated fixtures and recessed lighting. Enter the double doors into a vaulted ceiling entryway leading to the formal living room/dining room. Living room features fireplace and open kitchen. Kitchen offers stainless steel refrigerator and appliances. Lucious backyard can be accessed through the kitchen sliding door. Backyard includes spa, built in bbq, fire pit and serene landscaping. 3 spacious bedrooms and hallway bath. Master suite has 2 large closets. Large 2 car garage with direct access to home and has laundry hookups. Close to Sowers Middle School. Near several restaurants, shopping and activities. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20392 Mooncrest Circle have any available units?
20392 Mooncrest Circle has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20392 Mooncrest Circle have?
Some of 20392 Mooncrest Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20392 Mooncrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20392 Mooncrest Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20392 Mooncrest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20392 Mooncrest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20392 Mooncrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20392 Mooncrest Circle does offer parking.
Does 20392 Mooncrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20392 Mooncrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20392 Mooncrest Circle have a pool?
No, 20392 Mooncrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 20392 Mooncrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 20392 Mooncrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20392 Mooncrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20392 Mooncrest Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 20392 Mooncrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20392 Mooncrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
