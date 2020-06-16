20392 Mooncrest Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Great Single level home with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths on a cul-de-sac. Short drive to the beach. Home boasts double door entry, vaulted ceilings, Santillo flooring, updated fixtures and recessed lighting. Enter the double doors into a vaulted ceiling entryway leading to the formal living room/dining room. Living room features fireplace and open kitchen. Kitchen offers stainless steel refrigerator and appliances. Lucious backyard can be accessed through the kitchen sliding door. Backyard includes spa, built in bbq, fire pit and serene landscaping. 3 spacious bedrooms and hallway bath. Master suite has 2 large closets. Large 2 car garage with direct access to home and has laundry hookups. Close to Sowers Middle School. Near several restaurants, shopping and activities. This home is a must see!